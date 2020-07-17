State and local officials tussle over virus restrictions

Across the U.S., state and local officials are trying to balance the competing priorities of protecting their citizens from the coronavirus while keeping the economy running. Add into the mix strong feelings about individual freedom, weak and sometimes contradictory guidance from the federal government, and a highly partisan political atmosphere, and that balancing act suddenly becomes a wrestling match. In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Democratic mayor of Atlanta over its face mask mandate. Meanwhile, Kentucky and Louisiana are among the states where Republican attorney generals are challenging the authority of Democratic governors to issue emergency orders.