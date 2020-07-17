Russian police raid opposition leader Navalny’s office, home

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police have raided the offices of Foundation for Fighting Corruption, an organization founded by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, reportedly in connection to a slander case opened against Navalny. Last month, Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a probe into Navalny on the charges of defamation, after the politician slammed people featured in a video promoting the constitutional reform extending President Vladimir Putin’s rule as “corrupt stooges.” The search of the politician’s foundation on Friday took place when Navalny was being interrogated at the Investigative Committee. Investigators barred him from leaving Moscow.