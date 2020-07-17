Rome renames music hall after Oscar-winner Ennio Morricone

ROME (AP) — Rome’s city council has voted to rename one of its concert halls after Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, who died last week in the Italian capital. The Music Park Auditorium will now be called the Ennio Morricone Auditorium. Morricone had won a lifetime achievement Academy Award in 2007 as well as an Oscar in 2016 for the score he wrote for “The Hateful Eight.” At Rome’s City Hall ceremony on Friday, Italian film director Giuseppe Tornatore, whose “Cinema Paradiso” won an Oscar as best foreign language film and featured Morricone’s sentimental music, paid tribute to the composer.