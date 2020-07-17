NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open

The NFL Players Association wants players tested daily for coronavirus, one of the outstanding points in discussions with the NFL over health and safety protocols as the start of training camp draws near. An acclimation period for players is another main sticking point. Also, the union doesn’t want to play any preseason games while the NFL had planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two. If the league and union don’t reach an agreement, the NFL can implement its proposed rules, according to the CBA.