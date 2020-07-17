NYC cleared to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has been cleared to take the next step in reopening next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the city can begin a limited version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process starting Monday. The city’s version would allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds, and professional sports teams play to empty seats. But malls, museums and restaurant dining rooms would stay shuttered in the nation’s biggest city.