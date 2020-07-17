 Skip to Content

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing two children and three adults.

It is the third execution by the federal government in one week after a hiatus of nearly 20 years.

Dustin Honken, who prosecutors said killed key witnesses to stop them from testifying in his drugs case, received a lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Two others were also put to death this week: Kansan Wesley Purkey and Oklahoman Daniel Lewis Lee.

