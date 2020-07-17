Investigators list potential crimes in Indiana assault case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State investigators have released an incident report identifying six potential crimes in the reported assault on a Black man at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker, who says five white men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” is listed as a victim of criminal of confinement, as well as a suspect on potential charges of battery and criminal trespassing. Two other men could also face potential charges. No charges have been filed yet, but the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the evidence and weighing potential charges.