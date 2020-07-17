 Skip to Content

Germany: Black Forest fugitive held after 5 days on the run

New
12:17 pm AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — A man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint in southwestern Germany before fleeing into the Black Forest has been arrested after a five-day manhunt that involved more than 2,500 police in total. Police, including special forces and a sniffer dog, moved in after two witnesses reported seeing a man who fitted the profile of suspect Yves Rausch on Friday afternoon. The suspect was found sitting in a bush with four handguns lying in front of him and a hatchet in his lap. Details of how exactly the arrest played out were sketchy, but he and a police officer were slightly injured.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film