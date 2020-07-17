 Skip to Content

Film tracks Rulon Gardner’s highs, lows in years since gold

An Olympic Channel documentary chronicles the highs and lows of Rulon Gardner in the 20 years since his stunning gold-medal victory in the 2000 Olympics. Gardner was a 2,000-to-1 shot when he beat wrestling great Aleksandr Karelin in the heavyweight final at the Sydney games. Gardner became an instant celebrity. Bad decisions and bad luck followed, starting with a snowmobiling misadventure ending with frostbite and loss of a toe. The film begins with his upbringing on a Wyoming dairy farm. Now 48, Gardner is in the insurance business and coaches high school wrestling in Utah.  

