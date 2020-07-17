Dutch watchdog: Tax office discriminated in fraud probes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent watchdog has concluded that the Dutch tax office unlawfully discriminated against citizens by targeting them for investigation based on the fact that they held double nationality. Friday’s report by the Dutch Data Protection Agency is the latest sharp criticism of a system designed to track down child benefit fraud. The authority’s chairman says that its investigation showed that the benefits department of the Taxation Service “in different ways, on a large scale and for a long time saved and used data in a manner that is absolutely not tolerated.”