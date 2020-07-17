 Skip to Content

Pritzker: Illinois speaker ‘must resign’ if allegations true

12:21 pm AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan “must resign” if allegations of corruption are true against the fellow Democrat long considered the state’s most powerful lawmaker. The U.S. Attorney’s office says electric utility ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Madigan. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that ComEd had admitted that it arranged jobs, subcontracted work and made monetary payments related to those jobs. That elected official is identified as “Public Official A” in the release. A deferred prosecution agreement for ComEd filed in federal court states that “Public Official A” is the Illinois House speaker.

Associated Press

