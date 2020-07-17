 Skip to Content

Asia Today: Morrison scraps Parliament meet as virus spreads

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has requested that the next two-week sitting of Australia’s Parliament be canceled because of increasing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in parts of the country. Parliament was due to sit from Aug. 4 to 13 and would not meet again until the next planned two-week sitting starting on Aug. 24. Morrison had written to the parliamentary speaker to ask for a cancellation. The request is considered a formality. Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has advised Morrison that there are significant risks associated with a meeting of Parliament due to increased community transmission of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria and the trends in New South Wales. On Friday, Victoria reported a new high of 428 cases and three deaths. 

