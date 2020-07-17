AP PHOTOS: Greece’s great declutter at battle coastline

SALAMINA, Greece (AP) — Greece this year is commemorating one of the greatest naval battles in ancient history at Salamis, the claw-shaped island grazing the mainland near Athens. It’s where the invading Persian navy suffered a heavy defeat 2,500 years ago, their large vessels unable to properly maneuver in the narrow seaways. But before the celebrations can start in earnest, authorities and private donors are leaning into a massive decluttering operation. They are clearing the coastline of dozens of sunken and partially sunken cargo ships, sailboats and other abandoned vessels.