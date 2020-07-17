 Skip to Content

A-Rod, bidding for Mets, wants players to accept cap system

7:43 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Rodriguez is calling for baseball players to accept the kind of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap, sparking quick opposition from the union. A-Rod is among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets. Relations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are at the lowest point in a quarter-century and the sides appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022. A-Rod is preparing for the start of his third season as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts. He says baseball players’ leverage had changed since the 1994-95 strike.

Associated Press

