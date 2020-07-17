1 quest for justice helps fuel Black rights fight in France

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France (AP) — Assa Traoré started by fighting for justice for her brother Adama, who died in police custody on his 24th birthday four years ago. But now she’s fighting for much more. She’s at the forefront of a new movement for Black rights in France that aims to wipe out systemic racism in policing and challenge the country’s official vision of itself as a colorblind society. She told The Associated Press this week: “We became soldiers in spite of ourselves.” She has renewed purpose since George Floyd’s death in the United States. Traoré is now gearing up for a new demonstration marking the anniversary of her brother’s death.