 Skip to Content

Wall Street retreats with global markets as rally fades

New
7:12 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is retreating in early trading Thursday following a mixed set of reports on the economy, including one showing that layoffs continue across the country at a stubbornly steady pace. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower after the first half hour of trading, following markets worldwide downward. Stocks in China dropped particularly sharply after a report showed shoppers there are slow to spend even though its economy returned to growth. Treasury yields also sank in a sign of increased caution. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 106 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite took a harder fall, down 1.1%.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film