Video: Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

7:07 am AP - National News

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon. Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words. The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun. Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

Associated Press

