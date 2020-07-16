US High Court deals setback to Florida felon voting rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A divided U.S Supreme Court has upheld a stay on a lower court ruling that would have given access to the ballot box to hundreds of thousands of Florida felons. As a result, those affected will likely not be able to vote in the state’s primary election next month and possibly in the crucial presidential election in November. The high court’s order Thursday comes just four days before the deadline to register for the primary. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it reviews a ruling by a Florida federal judge. In May, that district court judge ordered the state to give felons access to the ballot box under a voter-approved initiative known as Amendment 4.