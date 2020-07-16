 Skip to Content

UAE Mars mission liftoff on Japan rocket reset for Monday

11:37 pm AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of a United Arab Emirates’ Mars orbiter has been scheduled for Monday after being delayed by bad weather. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. It is being launched from a space center in southern Japan on a Mitsubishi rocket. Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film