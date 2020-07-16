Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

MADRID (AP) — Beaches, pubs and clubs are again emerging as front lines in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With summer vacation season kicking into high gear for millions of lockdown-weary Europeans, scenes of drunken tourists on Spain’s Mallorca island ignoring social distancing rules and reports of visitors flouting quarantine measures in Ireland are raising fears of a resurgence of cases in countries that battled for months to flatten their infection curves. Meanwhile, in the United States, Florida has reached another ominous record with 156 virus deaths reported Thursday as the state continues to experience a swift rise in cases. The state Department of Health reported 13,965 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to nearly 316,000.