Top French diplomat in first Iraq visit since virus outbreak

12:49 pm AP - National News

BAGHDAD (AP) — France’s foreign minister has warned of the persistent threat from the Islamic State group in a visit to Iraq, his first official trip outside the European Union in since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on Thursday. They discussed a broad range of subjects, from IS prisoners of French origin held in Iraqi jails to the continuing threat posed by IS militants. Le Drian said there are “disturbing” signs of an IS resurgence and that gains made to dislodge the group should not be reversed. 

Associated Press

