Space station power upgrades nearly finished after spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have completed their part of a three-year power upgrade to the International Space Station. NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy replaced six more outdated batteries with powerful new ones Thursday. It was their third spacewalk in as many weeks involving battery work. Their fourth spacewalk next week will focus on other chores. The effort to replace the space station’s 48 old batteries began in 2017. They were replaced by 24 new lithium-ion batteries, so powerful only half as many are needed. One new battery shorted out in 2019 and two old batteries had to be re-installed. A final spacewalk remains, likely this fall, to wrap everything up.