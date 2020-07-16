So much money, so little time to find deal at EU summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — As European Union leaders start pouring in early for a two-day summit starting Friday, all realize that rarely so much has been on the line. The 27-nation bloc is battered by the coronavirus pandemic, much of its economy in need of a massive aid injection and its nations riven by disputes ranging from the respect for basic democratic principles to the need of tough controls on spending. To make sure the EU nations bounce back, the 27 leaders will be assessing an overall budget and recovery package spread over seven years estimated at some 1.75 trillion to 1.85 trillion euros.