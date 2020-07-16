Q&A: What’s behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack?

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years on Wednesday, highlighting a major flaw with the service millions of people have come to rely on as an essential communications tool. While the hack appeared to be financially motivated, it raised questions about Twitter’s ability to secure its service against election interference and misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election.