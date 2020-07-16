 Skip to Content

Man pleads guilty to shooting, wounding Minnesota officer

2:25 pm AP - National News

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a southern Minnesota police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer during a hearing in Waseca County District Court. Prosecutors say Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard on Jan. 6. The Mankato Free Press reports that Matson is still recovering in a Nebraska rehabilitation facility. Sentencing is set for Sept. 18. Janovsky faces 35 years in prison under his plea agreement.

Associated Press

