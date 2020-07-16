Kosovo leader tells prosecutors he committed no war crimes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The president of Kosovo says he has told prosecutors at a special international court in the Netherlands that he committed no crimes during the 1998-1999 war after which his country won independence from Serbia. President Hashim Thaci ended on Thursday four days of questioning by prosecutors who have charged him with criminal responsibility for murders and other crimes during and after his nation’s battle for independence from Serbia. The indictment charges Thaci, former parliamentary speaker Kadri Veseli and others with crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearances, persecution, and torture. A pretrial judge hasn’t made a decision on whether to proceed with the case.