Indonesia jails 2 police in acid attack on graft official

New
9:06 am AP - National News

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced two elite police officers to 18 months and two years in prison for attacking a senior anti-corruption investigator with acid, in a verdict slammed by rights groups and anti-graft activists. Novel Baswedan, a leading investigator at the Corruption Eradication Commission, was almost blinded when two men on a motorbike threw acid at him as he left prayers at a mosque in April 2017. The attack drew condemnation across Indonesia, which suffers from endemic corruption. The two police officers were arrested almost three years after the attack. Anti-graft activists criticized prosecutors for seeking only one-year jail terms for the defendants.

Associated Press

