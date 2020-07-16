Firefighting sailors pulled off listing U.S. Navy warship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After burning for days, the massive USS Bonhomme Richard shifted in the night and listed toward the pier, prompting the Navy to pull off firefighting sailors searching the warship for remaining hot spots. The Navy said Thursday that the roughly 30 sailors were pulled off out of an abundance of caution and were back on the ship within an hour. They say there is no fear of the 840-foot (255-meter) vessel capsizing. The amphibious assault ship started burning Sunday while it was docked in San Diego for maintanence. There’s no word on what sparked the blaze.