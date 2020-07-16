Ex-New Mexico officer facing murder charge over chokehold

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A former police officer in New Mexico has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he killed a Latino detainee he had placed in a chokehold. State Attorney General Hector Balderas said Thursday he has filed the charge against former Las Cruces police Officer Christopher Smelser in the death of Antonio Valenzuela. Police say Smelser applied the chokehold after a foot chase in February when Valenzuela fled during a traffic stop. Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter and later fired. Smelser’s attorney, Amy L. Orlando, did not immediately return a phone message.