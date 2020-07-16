 Skip to Content

EU to meet face-to-face at summit to carve up $2.1 trillion

9:13 am AP - National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will meet face-to-face for their summit as they try to carve up a potential package of 1.85 trillion euros among themselves. In perhaps the first such major meeting of leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world, the stakes were just too high for attendees not to look one another in the eye. The 27 leaders need to agree on a more than 1 trillion euro budget for the next seven years and a 750-billion-euro fund to allow nations to recover from the coronavirus crisis. Friday’s summit will be held in a larger-than-usual meeting room to meet social distancing requirements and there will be no group photo of the leaders.

