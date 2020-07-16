Diversity of LGBTQ characters in film declines, study finds

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study by GLAAD says 2019 saw record representation of LGBTQ characters in the 118 films released by major studios. But for the third straight year, the racial diversity of LGBTQ characters has waned and transgender characters again went unseen. The advocacy group GLAAD calls the decrease in non-white LGBTQ characters “concerning.” In 2019, 34% of LGBTQ characters were people of color. That’s down from 42% in 2018 and 57% in 2017. For the third year in a row, transgender characters were also absent from major studio releases. The organization says none of the studios studied received a “good” or higher grade for LGBTQ representation.