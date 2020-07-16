 Skip to Content

Crowded meeting with few masks ‘foolish,’ Utah governor says

6:23 pm AP - National News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says it was foolish for people to crowd into a meeting to push for an exception to mask requirements in schools and it suggested a mob mentality. Herbert spoke Thursday after local officials in Utah County abruptly canceled the Wednesday meeting because the crowd did not follow social-distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. County commissioners had planned to vote on whether to ask for a partial exemption from Herbert’s statewide mask mandate for schools. Attendees booed after the commissioners opted to push the vote to a later date because of health concerns. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film