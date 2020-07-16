Croatian conservative leader given new mandate to govern

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s president has handed Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic the mandate to form a new government after his conservative party prevailed in a July 5 parliamentary election. Plenkovic’s Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, came first in the election, held amid a renewed spike in new coronavirus infections, but failed to gain an outright majority in the 151-seat parliament, winning 66 seats. However, it garnered the support of another 10 lawmakers from smaller parties. The new assembly is expected to convene next week. Plenkovic has announced that his new government will have fewer ministries, to ensure greater efficiency.