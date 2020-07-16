California man gets 5 years in prison for art fraud scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for trying to sell forged art to a South Florida gallery. A federal judge in Miami sentenced Philip Righter on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Investigators say Righter’s scheme involved buying forgeries of artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol and creating letters that falsely certified their authenticity. Righter sent several forgeries from Los Angeles to a Miami gallery, asking more than $1 million for the works, which were seized by the FBI. In total, Righter’s scheme attempted to scam victims out of over $6 million.