Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

CHICAGO (AP) — Self-proclaimed internet sleuths are matching up names of Wayfair’s products to those of missing children as part of a bizarre, baseless conspiracy theory that claims the retail giant is using storage cabinets to traffic children. Mentions of Wayfair and trafficking have exploded on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok over the past week. Even a national human trafficking hotline is suddenly taking calls from tipsters about the imagined scheme. Yet several of the people whom social media users claim were trafficked through the website are not even missing. Wayfair was forced to respond: “There is, of course, no truth to these claims.”