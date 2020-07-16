Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governing party who regularly appeared on TV talk shows, was arrested near the Indian border after a nine-day manhunt. A police official says Shahed admitted after his arrest that his hospitals did not have proper equipment to conduct coronavirus tests. The two hospitals had not renewed their medical licenses for years, but the Ministry of Health nevertheless signed a deal with Shahed to dedicate the hospitals to coronavirus testing and treatment.