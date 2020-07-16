 Skip to Content

Asia Today: More tests, social rules in Australian hot spots

New
11:46 pm AP - National News

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has reported a new high of 428 cases and was moving to increase coronavirus testing, as New South Wales state announced stricter measures after a spike in new virus cases. Most of Victoria’s new cases and three deaths were in the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne. It has been locked down since last week and where authorities hope the new restrictions will soon result in the infection count plateauing. Elsewhere around the Asia-Pacific region, India’s grim milestone of 1 million infections is raising concerns about its readiness. And South Korean officials are optimistic their local outbreak is coming under control.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film