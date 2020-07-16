Air France, United Airlines to run limited flights to India

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s civil aviation authority has signed agreements with Air France and United Airlines to operate a limited number of flights to India in an interim arrangement during the coronavirus pandemic until international commercial flights are fully resumed. The Civil Aviation Ministry says Air France will operate 28 flights linking Paris with New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore between July 18 and Aug. 1. It says United Airlines will operate 18 flights connecting New Delhi with Newark and San Francisco between July 17 and 31. India’s state-run carrier, Air-India, has been operating limited flights to several nations since May to bring back hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded there and also carry home foreigners stuck in India.