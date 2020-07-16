 Skip to Content

Agency throws curveball in largest U.S. dam demolition plan

2:26 pm AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.

Associated Press

