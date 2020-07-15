Without waiter jobs, what happens to creative New York?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been the story for many a starry-eyed creative type looking for a big break — wait tables to pay the bills, while auditioning, performing, writing, whatever it takes. But there’s been a plot twist, thanks to the coronavirus putting thousands and thousands of food servers out of work in recent months as restaurants were forced to shut down their dine-in services. And with so much uncertainty over what restaurant dining will look like even as New York City tries to reopen, there’s concern about what that’s going to mean for the city’s creative class if the jobs are no longer readily available.