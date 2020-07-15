 Skip to Content

Turkey marks fourth anniversary of failed coup attempt

5:01 am AP - National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is marking the fourth anniversary of the July 15 failed coup attempt against the government, with ceremonies and events remembering its victims. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday laid a wreath on a memorial in the presidential complex in Ankara. On July 15, 2016, factions within the military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters to try to overthrow Erdogan’s government. A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded as the coup plotters fired on people or bombed parliament and other government buildings. Turkey has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally, for the coup attempt. Gulen rejects the accusation.

Associated Press

