Tunisian prime minister resigns over conflict of interest

2:15 pm AP - National News

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s prime minister has resigned amid suspicions of conflict of interest because of his stake in a company that won government contracts worth 15 million euros. The revelations led to weeks of political tensions at a time when the North African country is in deep economic and social crisis worsened by the virus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The prime minister acknowledged being a shareholder in the waste company, but claimed to have sold his shares to a third party. Multiple investigations are under way into the affair. His departure Wednesday was a victory for rival Islamist party Ennahdha. Tunisia built a democracy after protesters overthrew a longtime autocrat in 2011.

