Russian prankster acts as UN chief, reaches Polish president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian prankster posing as the U.N. secretary-general managed to reach Poland’s president on the telephone and rendered Andrzej Duda speechless with questions about Ukraine, Russia and Duda’s reelection on Sunday. The prankster posted a recording of the 11-minute call on YouTube and Duda’s office confirmed Wednesday it was authentic. In the recording, Duda sounds surprised at the line of questioning but refers to the impostor as “Your Excellency.” Duda tweeted that he realized something wasn’t right during the Monday conversation because U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not pronounce the name of Polish vodka brand Zubrowka as well as the caller did.