NYPD chief, cops hurt as protesters clash on Brooklyn Bridge

12:35 pm AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured Wednesday as pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed on the Brooklyn Bridge. At least four officers were hurt, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and 37 people were arrested, police said. Information on charges was not immediately available. Surveillance video posted on social media by the police department showed a man on the bridge’s pedestrian walkway rushing toward a group of officers and reaching over a fence to bash their heads with a cane.

Associated Press

