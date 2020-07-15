New pressure on Ohio governor, once hailed for virus action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican governor won wide praise for his quick response early during the coronavirus outbreak. Now he’s facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Some think Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s edicts have gone too far and others believe he’s backed down from protecting the public. His early aggressive moves have been tilting lately toward messages of personal responsibility. But now with the virus surging again in Ohio, DeWine is requiring masks in just the hardest hit counties even as some states are issuing wider and stricter measures. In a televised address Wednesday, DeWine implored Ohioans to wear face coverings at all times when they’re in public, but issued no mandate.