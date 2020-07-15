‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75. Scholastic says Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a teacher Cole had growing up. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were recently announced.