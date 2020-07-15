Germany: 31 migrants found hidden in Turkish driver’s truck

BERLIN (AP) — German police and customs officers have discovered 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near the Czech border. Police said Wednesday that five of the men were injured during their journey. The truck was checked Tuesday evening on the A17 highway between the border and the German city of Dresden. The driver, a 57-year-old Turkish man, was detained. The migrants were all men between the ages of 18 and 47. Twenty-four of them were Turkish nationals. They also included three Syrians, three Iranians and an Iraqi. Dozens of migrants inside trucks have died over the past few years while trying to enter the European Union.