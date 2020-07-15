 Skip to Content

Census takers to visit homes that have not responded

8:14 am AP - National News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of census takers are about to begin the most labor-intensive part of America’s once-a-decade headcount. They will be visiting the 56 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 questionnaire. The visits that start Thursday kick off a phase of the census that was supposed to begin in May before it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus forced the Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month and a half. Census takers will ask questions about who lives in a household and the residents’ race, sex and relations to each other.

Associated Press

