As Israel’s economy sags, Netanyahu offers aid to families

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a plan to distribute hundreds of dollars in grants to every Israeli in order to stimulate the country’s sagging economy. The move Wednesday comes days after thousands of people took to the streets to protest his handling of the coronavirus crisis. In a nationally televised news conference, Netanyahu lashed out at violent tactics used by some protesters and said his decision was not connected to the unrest. Instead, he said he was aiming to jump start the economy when the country is in the midst of a global crisis.