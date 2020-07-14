Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Zappos is trying out new ways to sell shoes: allow shoppers to buy a single shoe at a time or buy a pair in two different sizes. The tests, which started Tuesday, are aimed at amputees, those with differing foot sizes and other people who have been left out by the shoe industry, which has sold shoes in pairs and in the same size for decades. Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in 2017 when it launched its Zappos Adaptive site, which sells clothing and shoes designed for people with disabilities or other needs.